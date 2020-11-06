SYLVIA K. ROOT Hartwick Sylvia K. Root, 78, of Hartwick, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, under hospice care at her daughter's home in Victor, Iowa. Sylvia was born July 22, 1942, to Arnold and Jennie (Smith) Steffen in Iowa County, Iowa. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1960. Following school, Sylvia moved to Cedar Rapids and worked at Rockwell Collins. On March 18, 1967, Sylvia married Marvin Root at St. James Church in Victor, Iowa. After living in Belle Plaine for a short time, the couple moved to a farm south of Belle Plaine. Together Marvin and Sylvia worked crops and cattle on the family farm along with their own farm. Sylvia played the organ at the First Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine from 1988 to 2019. She had a great love for family, especially proud of her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Root and Marcy Morrow; grandchildren, Madison and Mason Morrow, Ben Root; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Nett and Reta Root; brother-in-law, Bill Nagel; nephew, Eric (Sara) Root, Matt Nagel and Scott (Paige) Nett; nieces, Becky (Steve) Blackler and Megan (John) Wilson; great-nieces, Sadie and Kathryn Anderson and Sarah Nett; great-nephews, Wilder Nagel and Levi Wilson; and many more loving family and friends. Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Root (2020); brother-in-law, Lyle Root; nephew, Chad Root; and sister, Arlene Nagel. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the First Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine with Pastor Dean Duncan officiating. Visitation is one hour before the service at the church. Private family burial will take place at Victor Memorial Cemetery, Victor, Iowa. Please be mindful of everyone's safety, respect social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate. Memorials may be directed to the First Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
.