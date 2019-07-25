Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Tad Emanuel
Tad Layne Emanuel

Tad Layne Emanuel
TAD LAYNE EMANUEL Cedar Rapids Tad Layne Emanuel, 49, a proud union ironworker, went to party with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019. He died with his boots on, doing what he loved -- building windmills. A true cowboy in the sky. A celebration of his life for his family and friends will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation are serving the family. He is survived by his parents, Kathy and Bill Emanuel; brother, Michael (Bobbie); sister, Sara Durbala (Steve); niece, Karma Durbala; nephews, Dakota Durbala and Ki Nicholas Emanuel; a very special person in his life, Judy Bayer Kohler; and the love of his life, his dog, Cody, whom he called Punkin Pie; and his union brothers whom he touched in life. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 25, 2019
