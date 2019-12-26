Home

TALON E. WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Talon E. Williams, 21, of Cedar Rapids, died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Memorial gathering: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Talon was born Dec. 12, 1998, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Ed and Bridgette (Crawford) Williams Jr. He graduated from Washington High School and attended Kirkwood Community College to pursue a career as an automotive technician. To know Talon was to love him. He always was thinking of others and meant well in everything he did. Talon was fun and loved fishing. He treasured time spent with his friends and family. Talon adored his nephews and loved being an uncle. Everyone who knew him knew he was one of a kind. He will be missed. Survivors include his parents, Ed and Bridgette Williams of Cedar Rapids; sister, Kaycey (Blaed) Hanson of Cedar Rapids; nephews, Lakai and Colby Hanson; grandparents, Kathy and Brett Ibsen of Shellsburg, William Crawford of Austin, Texas, and Kevin and Anna Clark of Conroe, Texas; great-grandmother, Barb Magner of Cedar Rapids; aunts, Dawn Beckman of Hiawatha and Breanna Ibsen (Cole Hill) of Amana; girlfriend, Ashley "Ida" Durian; Talon's brothers from other mothers, Andrew McVay, Rhyse Pelley, Michael Duke, Ammar Alherz and Lucas Severson; as well as many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Charlotte Clark; and his beloved dog, Luna. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Talon's nephews, Lakai and Colby Hanson. Please share a memory of Talon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
