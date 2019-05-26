TALYNN MARY ANN JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Talynn Mary Ann Johnson, infant daughter of Traveon Johnson and Chrisandra Freeman, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. She was born April 13, 2018, and even though she was only here for a little time, Talynn brought so much happiness and joy into her families lives. We are so proud of her, and she will forever be remembered as "Our Little Super Hero." A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Talynn is survived by her loving parents; her sister, Journee Johnson; grandparents, Charlotte Johnson, Brian Givens Sr. and Martin Johnson, all of South Bend, Ind., Jennifer Beale of Cedar Rapids and Chris Freeman of Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandparents, Don Freeman, Jane Freeman, Rick Beale and Jennifer Beale, all of Arizona, Judy Gage of Racine, Wis., and Barbara Farmer of Milwaukee; aunts and uncles, Bryant Givens and Brejanya Johnson, both of South Bend, and Amara Beale, Asia Beale and Chris Freeman Jr., all of Cedar Rapids; and extended loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A special thank-you to the Simon family of Fairfax and Tami Cleveland of Stoughton, Wis. She was preceded in death by her great-aunts, Zennia Phillips-Howard and Sally Duncan-Sanders; and great-grandparents, Mary Beale, Dorothy Johnson, Leeroy Johnson, Rachel Givens and Roy Farmer. Talynn, the beloved daughter of Traveon Johnson and Chrisandra Freeman, was born April 13, 2018, in Cedar Rapids. She loved to dance especially to the song, "Jesus Loves Me." "Duddy," a nickname her parents gave her, was brave, a fighter, strong and will forever be remembered as a loving child who always gave lots of smiles, laughs, hugs and kisses. Talynn never will be forgotten and will always be in the hearts of her family and loved ones. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses on the 11th floor and the PICU team on the 3rd floor at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital for all the care they gave to Talynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Talynn's name to the family for The Talynn Strong Foundation. #TalynnStrong Please leave a message, tribute or memory to Talynn's family on our Web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019