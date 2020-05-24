|
TAMELA "TAMMY" DAWN VOTER Cedar Rapids Tamela "Tammy" Dawn Voter, 54, of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit within St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A private family graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 20, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Dustin Vu officiating. Tammy was born Dec. 25, 1965, in Kenton, Ohio, the daughter of Herbert and Judy (Combs) Hensley. On Dec. 1, 1984, in Sierra Vista, Ariz., she was united in marriage to Todd Voter. To this union, two children were born. Tammy loved being a mom and her world revolved around her children, Kelsey and Matt. She was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mom, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, Todd Voter; daughter, Kelsey Voter; son, Matthew Voter, all of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Tina (Ryan) Butler of Amarillo, Texas, and Paula (David) Crista of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; six nieces; four nephews; and other extended family. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents. Tammy's mother said, "Todd cherished Tammy and Tammy adored Todd." In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tammy's memory may be directed to the . Please share a memory of Tammy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
