TAMI M. ANDERSON Cedar Rapids Tami M. Anderson, 38, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Hazleton, Iowa, died on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, with Carol Hamilton officiating. Visitation: One hour before the service at the funeral home. Final resting place: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Tami Marie Otdoerfer was born on Jan. 15, 1981, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Deborah (Masters) Otdoerfer. She received her education from the Oelwein schools where she played in the band and graduated in the Class of 1999. Tami continued her education at Kirkwood Community College, and then at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, graduating with a B.A. in social work. Tami married Michael Lee Anderson five years ago. Tami worked in Cedar Rapids doing bookkeeping and housecleaning. She enjoyed spending time with her dog. Tami is survived by her husband, Michael Anderson; parents, Edward and Deborah Otdoerfer of Hazleton; three brothers, John Clark of Oelwein, Chad (Olivia) Otdoerfer of Albia and Brian Otdoerfer of Oelwein; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Troy Clark; maternal grandparents, Delbert and Joan Masters; and paternal grandparents, George and Millie Otdoerfer.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019