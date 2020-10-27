Tammy Courtney

TAMMY LYNNE COURTNEY Cedar Rapids Tammy Lynne Courtney, 55, passed away Oct. 23, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Tammy was born Jan. 7, 1965, to LaVerne and Shirley (Mulligan) Bowers in Ankara, Turkey. She married the love of her life, Richard Courtney, on Sept. 19, 1998, in Marion, Iowa. Tammy loved people and devoted her time to being a mother, building homes with her family for Habitat for Humanity and volunteering at St. Luke's Hospital. She received an award for donating 1,000-plus hours volunteering at the hospital. Tammy had an unforgettable personality with the most generous heart. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Tammy is survived by her loving husband, Richard; a son, Cameron Courtney of Marion; brothers, Dan Bowers, Brian Bowers and John Bowers; a sister, Cindy Kane, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Peggy; and a brother, Mike. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home with family present. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Marion Methodist Church. The service will be livestreamed at www.marionmethodist.org/watch-live
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family.