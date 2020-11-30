TAMYRE RENEE ROUNDS Marion Tamyre Renee Rounds, 57, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Alburnett, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Tamyre's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, with the Rev. Brody Tubaugh officiating. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Committal services will take place at a later date. Tamyre was born on April 14, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Vohn Rae and Sandra Lou (Meyer) Teed. She was a graduate of Lawton High School in Lawton, Okla. Tamyre was united in marriage to David Rounds in Lawton, and they later divorced. For many years, Tamyre was employed in the food service industry, holding many positions, until she retired due to health reasons. In her spare time, she enjoyed making plastic canvas art, but most of all Tamyre loved to crochet and spent countless hours crocheting. Not only was she a gifted crocheter, Tamyre was also known to have a green thumb. She could make plants grow like no one else could, and many times would multiply the number of plants from simply taking a leaf and getting a root to sprout. In no time, her whole house was filled with green plants thriving. Tamyre also loved her faithful dog and companion Snuggles. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her sister, Lisa Teed of Cedar Rapids; brother, Jeff Teed of Cedar Rapids; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Tamyre was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tamyre's memory may be directed to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251. Please share a memory of Tamyre at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
