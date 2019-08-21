|
|
TANDYN SCOTT KRENZ Minneapolis, Minn. Tandyn Scott Krenz, 48, of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away Aug. 15, 2019. He is survived by husband, Eric McEnaney; father and mother, Gene and Myra Krenz; brother, Jusdyn (Ramona) Krenz; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends, colleagues and family members who will miss him deeply. A talented photographer and academic technologist, Scott was known for his quick wit, love of the arts, and kind and caring manner with everyone he met. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, 5000 W. 50th St., Edina, Minn. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to Minnesota Opera, TU Dance and Masonic Cancer Center.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019