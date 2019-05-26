TANYA CLOW CHIDSEY Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Tanya Anne Clow Chidsey died unexpectedly on May 15, 2019, at home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She was born June 12, 1969, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Tanya married John Chidsey in August 2017 and they lived in Fort Lauderdale. She graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1992, and from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids in 1987. Along with her brother Nathan, she attended the very first Montessori preschool in Cedar Rapids. During high school and at Tanya's urging, her family had a wonderful year hosting Salome Menendez Diez, a foreign exchange student from Spain; and because of their close friendship, Tanya in turn spent the next summer with Salome's family in Spain. Before her marriage with John, Tanya lived in Fort Lauderdale for several years. She traveled extensively during her years as vice president of client solutions at Expert Global Solutions Co. She extended that sense of adventure that began soon following college, spending several months in Kenya. In subsequent years, she visited many other countries, which included Israel and Jordan, Turkey and Morocco. She did birdwatching in Costa Rica, skied in Argentina, hiked in Iceland and went horseback riding in the mountains of Ecuador. Tanya cherished her roles as aunt to Sage Clow and Addison Jones and as stepmother to Dani, Stephanie and Grace Fleckenstein. She was immensely proud of them and remained close to them all until the end of her life. Tanya nurtured an appreciation of nature in many ways in each of them through her enthusiasm and active support of fostering orphan animals, especially elephants, through the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Organization. Tanya dearly loved her husband, John. They had a ski home in Angel Fire, N.M., where they developed strong friendships. She enjoyed snow skiing, hiking, whitewater rafting and, especially, the wildlife -- deer, elk, bears and birds. She was looking forward to the building of their new ski house next door. Tanya relished camping in their camper, riding their Harley, boating and kayaking, which they never did without each other. She had successfully created a National Wildlife Federation-certified wildlife habitat at their home, which provided habitat, water, cover and places to raise young local wildlife. Their abundant yard also was home to a monarch butterfly nursery and mason bee house. Tanya was so excited to be part of "Pooches and Kitties of Hollywood," an organization created by John's animal control officers in Hollywood, Fla., endorsed by the city commission, to build and run a no-kill animal rescue shelter for abused, abandoned and injured animals. Tanya's love for animals was obvious with three Australian shepherds, two Siamese cats, one calico and one mane coon, and tweety. Thankfully, John loved all of them as much as she did! Tanya leaves behind her husband, John Chidsey; parents, Donald and Toni Clow; brother, Nathan and spouse Melissa Clow; stepnephew, Addison Jones and niece, Sage Clow; stepson, Jeffrey Chidsey; stepdaughters, Dani Weise-Fleckenstein, Stephanie Fleckenstein Virrueta and Grace Oviatt; stepgranddaughter, Marlee Chidsey; and many dear family and friends. Tanya was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Hyla Clow and Merle and Dorothea Wirkler. The Celebration of Life visitation and service followed by a monarch butterfly release ceremony was held Tuesday, May 22, at the Fred Hunter's Memorial Garden Home, 6301 Taft St., Hollywood, FL 33024. If people wish, donations may be made in memory of Tanya Clow Chidsey to the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, https://www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org /donate/honour; or Pooches & Kitties in Hollywood, Inc. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=3W6F5B6H5D7F2&source=url. Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019