Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Tanya D. (Hull) Dlouhy-Wright

Tanya D. (Hull) Dlouhy-Wright Obituary
TANYA D. (HULL) DLOUHY-WRIGHT Cedar Rapids Tanya D. (Hull) Dlouhy-Wright, 59, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, surrounded by family at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. There will be a Celebration of Life Sunday March 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Iowa City American Legion Post 17 at 3016 Muscatine Ave. Iowa City, IA 52240. In lieu of flowers, the family has a Gofundme account and will take donations at the Legion. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
