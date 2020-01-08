|
TASIAMAE "TASIA" FREEMAN Cedar Rapids Tasiamae "Tasia" Freeman, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Living Center West surrounded by the love of her family. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will follow at noon Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Tasia was born Sept. 28, 1943, in Iowa City, the daughter of Francis and Dorothy (Welbes) Atkins. She worked at Killian's department store in Cedar Rapids and later worked as the head cosmetologist for CVS Pharmacy. Tasia enjoyed bowling, going to the casino and shopping. Her greatest joy was spoiling her grandchildren. Survivors include her partner of 36 years, Larry Catlett of Cedar Rapids; children, Bobbie Jean (Jay) Colbeck, Julie (Rob) Freeman and Donald (Lisa) Freeman; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters; four brothers; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Dorothy Atkins; three brothers; and one sister. Please share a memory of Tasia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020