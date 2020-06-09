Taylor Siebels
TAYLOR R. SIEBELS Anamosa Taylor R. Siebels, 20, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Anamosa, Iowa, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. Because of the current health pandemic, private services will be held for the family. The Rev. Rodney Bluml of St. Paul Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with Taylor's family at www.goettschonline.com. Taylor Ray Siebels was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on May 2, 2000, the son of John and Jaclyn (Siebels) Jackson. He attended grade school in Anamosa and graduated from Anamosa High School in 2018. From a very young age, he always talked about being in the military, and was proudly serving his country as an airman first class in the U.S. Air Force stationed with the 802nd Security Forces Squadron at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio. He married Skyla Conover on March 12, 2020, in San Antonio. Taylor was a member of the cross country and soccer teams at the high school. He enjoyed anything that had to do with the outdoors, which included hunting, being at the beach, hiking, and walking in the woods with his grandparents. He liked playing video games, cooking and baking and would often seek the advice of family members on making favorite recipes. As an animal lover, he took care of his pets and took even greater care of his appearance. His hair always had to be neat and in place and his clothing, especially his shoes, had to be perfect. Taylor always had time for and loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Skyla of San Antonio; parents, Jaclyn and John Jackson of Anamosa; his in-laws, Jason and Brandi Conover of Lakehills, Texas; a brother, Ethan Jackson; and a sister, Vivian Jackson, both of Anamosa; grandparents, Lisa and Richard Bierman of Olin, Loren and Jan Siebels of Anamosa and Yvonne and Roger Jackson of Blue Spring, Mo.; an aunt, Emily (Tyler) Farrington of Anamosa; an uncle, Chris Jackson of Anamosa; and cousins, Adriana Farrington, Elaina Farrington and Kellan Farrington, all of Anamosa. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials can be directed to the family.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.
