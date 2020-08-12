1/1
Ted A. Chambers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TED A. CHAMBERS Iowa City Ted A. Chambers, 84, longtime area educator and coach, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in North Liberty. For a complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with Ted's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved