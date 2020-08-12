TED A. CHAMBERS Iowa City Ted A. Chambers, 84, longtime area educator and coach, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in North Liberty. For a complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with Ted's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
