TED STUECK Vinton Ted Stueck, 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Windsor Manor in Vinton with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Vinton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St. in Vinton. Ted was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Vinton, the son of Carl and Arlene (Pohlmann) Stueck. He graduated from Vinton High School, Class of 1962. On June 16, 1963, he married Fran Losenicky at Vinton Presbyterian Church. Ted was a lifelong farmer, raising crops, hogs and cattle. Most recently, he enjoyed managing his CRP acres and the wildlife it attracted. He was a member of Vinton Presbyterian Church and Vinton Garden Club. Ted loved the outdoors and took pride in walking three miles every day. He enjoyed hunting pheasants and searching for morel mushrooms, but his biggest joy was crappie fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching and managing the bluebird houses on his farm. He was an avid Hawkeye sports fan, closely following football, basketball and wrestling. His greatest pleasure was caring for his wife of 56 years. He and Fran vigorously supported the activities of their children and grandchildren over the years. He is survived by his wife, Fran of Vinton; and three sons, Tim (Tammy) Stueck of Dubuque, Tom (Cindi) Stueck of Vinton and Scott (Leanne) Stueck of Elkhart; four grandchildren, Katie, Mackie, Tyler and Austin Stueck; and his sister, Janice (Gary) Tharp. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020