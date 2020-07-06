TEIGE THOMAS HUNT Manchester Teige Thomas Hunt, 17, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi and Friday, July 10, after 9 a.m. at the church until service time. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, with Pastor Keith Pitts officiating.