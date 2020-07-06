1/1
Teige Thomas Hunt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teige's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TEIGE THOMAS HUNT Manchester Teige Thomas Hunt, 17, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi and Friday, July 10, after 9 a.m. at the church until service time. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, with Pastor Keith Pitts officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved