Lensing's Oak Hill
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
A time of sharing
Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA
View Map
Teresa Ann Payne


1960 - 2019
TERESA ANN PAYNE North Liberty Teresa Ann Payne, 59, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at UIHC following a brief illness. A celebration of Teresa's life will be Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. A time of sharing will be at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation. Teresa was born March 12, 1960, in Portsmouth, Va., the daughter of Robert Charles Allman and Nancy Clelland. On July 23, 2005, Teresa married Raymond Gatheright. Teresa received an associate degree in nursing and served as a nurse in the communities where she lived for 24 years. Most recently, Teresa was a nurse at UIHC. She was a former resident of the Quad Cities. Teresa and Ray lived in Surprise, Ariz., for 12 years, returning to North Liberty four years ago. Teresa enjoyed craftwork, listening to rock 'n' roll and time spent traveling to Jamaica and other destinations. Most important to Teresa was her family. Survivors include her husband, Ray Gatheright, and her son, Kevin (Christa) Payne, both of North Liberty; Ray's son, Alex (Ashley) Gatheright and their children, Dakota and Remy; her three sisters, Debbie, Cindy and Jodi; her former spouse, Mark (Karen) Payne; and her beloved pets, Tyler and Pounce. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
