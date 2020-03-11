Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Teresa Dolezal Obituary
TERESA D. DOLEZAL Iowa City Teresa D. Dolezal, 68, of rural Iowa City, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A time for family and friends to gather to remember, share and celebrate Terri's life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will be at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Teresa Dawn Zahradnek was born Aug. 21, 1951, in Iowa City, the daughter of Dean and Thelma (White) Zahradnek. She attended Iowa City schools, graduating from City High School with the Class of 1969. On Aug. 23, 1975, she married Bernard L. Dolezal. For many years, she worked for Iowa City community schools at Northwest Junior High in food service. Terri enjoyed sewing and making clothes for family members. She was an avid reader. She was very good at doing anything with crafts, playing video games. Theresa simply loved her family and any family gatherings no matter what the occasion. She was known to have a stubborn streak, but generous almost to her fault sometimes. She was simply a caring, good soul to many! Her family includes her husband, Bernie; their children, Todd, Travis (Micaela) and Tennille Nelson (Dante); grandchildren, Logan, Gavin, Bella, Michelle, Clark, Arya, Mickey, Mitchell and Emily; great-granddaughter, Natalie; and Terri's sister, Donita Irvin (Kevin). She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tom Poggenpohl. Terri wants to leave this world with these words, "Finally, I Got A Smokin Hot Body."
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
