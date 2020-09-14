TERESA JEAN SCHLOTFELT Cedar Rapids Teresa Jean Schlotfelt was born May 25, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Sammy and Caryl De Hook. She married Rodney Schlotfelt on Nov. 11, 1977, in Cedar Rapids. Teresa passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart, at the age of 63. She was preceded in death by her father. Teresa is survived by her husband, Rodney; her mother, Caryl De Hook; a brother, Jim De Hook; a sister, Debbie Walshire; a brother-in-law, Lonnie (Teresa) Schlotfelt, all of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Upon Teresa's request, there will be no services.



