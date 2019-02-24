TERESA LARA Iowa City Teresa Lara, of Iowa City, Iowa, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Teresa was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Manila, Philippines, to Benito and Pelagia (Villaflor) Soliven, the sixth of 10 siblings. After surviving the trials of World War II with her siblings and widowed mother, she attended St. Theresa's College in the Philippines and worked as an administrative assistant. She married Dr. Romulo T. Lara and immigrated to the United States in 1965. The family briefly lived in Honolulu and St. Louis before settling in Iowa City, where her children were raised and where her husband worked for the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Teresa was a devoted mother, loyal member of St. Patrick's Church and energetic family documentarian who thoroughly photographed and videotaped nearly every event, including her children's school activities, family travels all over the United States and beyond, and visits with grandchildren. She also became a naturalized American citizen and took pride in serving jury duty and voting in every election that she could. Teresa is survived by her children, Rosemarie Christensen of San Jose, Calif., Michael of Iowa City and Anthony of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Emma Christensen and Daniel Christensen; and siblings, Guillermo Soliven and Ethel Timbol. She was preceded in death by her husband, Romulo Lara; son-in-law, James Christensen; and several other siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez will officiate. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences for the family also can be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary