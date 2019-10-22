|
TERESA "TERRI" JEAN MCCONAUGHY Anamosa Teresa "Terri" Jean McConaughy, 59, of Anamosa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home. There will be a Celebration of Life in Terri's honor from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Grace Christian Fellowship, 23456 County Road E34, Anamosa. Private family inurnment at Forest Cemetery in Anamosa. She is survived by her husband, Larry; and daughters, Sarah (Lars) Brotnov and Shawna (Greg) Christie; her mother, Judy (Bickel) Eden; a brother, Bruce Bickel; stepbrother, Kevin (Karen) Eden; stepsister, Michelle (Lary) Winders; and grandchildren, Sondre, Lars Lukas, Karl and Gudmund Brotnov and Olivia Christie. She also is survived by father-in-law, Kenneth McConaughy; sistesrs-in-law, Adrian Dobbins, Karen (Dean) Gotcher, Jan Beardsley and Rosalie (Ivan) Bowers; stepsister-in-law, Karla (Tony) Moreland; step-brother-in-law, Keevin (Ronda) Shaffer; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as special friends, Joan and Don Leuchs and Matt English. She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Bickel; stepfather, Allen Eden; mother-in-law, Jean McConaughy; stepmother-in-law, Donna McConaughy; grandparents, Faye and Sally Bickel, Tom and Madge Murray and Henry and Mira Eden; and brothers-in-law, Gary Dobbins and Brad Beardsley. Terri was born Dec. 25, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Edwin and Judith Bickel. She graduated from Anamosa Community Schools with the Class of 1978. Terri married Larry McConaughy on July 7, 1979, They celebrated 40 years in July. Terri worked at Walmart for 10 years and then worked for Anamosa School Transportation as an aide and school bus driver for 20 years, retiring in 2018. Terri loved camping in Guttenberg and boating on the Mississippi River. She had a passion for genealogy and was the registrar of the Marion/Linn Chapter of the DAR. She helped many prospective members trace their lineage back to the Revolutionary War. Terri will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa Lions Eye Bank or Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be directed to www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019