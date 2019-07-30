|
|
TERESA M. BRAWNER ROSE Cedar Rapids Teresa M. Brawner Rose, 50, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral Home. Teresa is survived by her son, Tony Brawner; daughter, Debra Rose (Chance Maclin); father, Paul Brawner; brothers, Jim (Nina) Brawner, Bob Brawner and Joe Brawner; sister, Vicki (Randy) Miller; significant other, Tom Putnam; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Viola. Teresa was born Nov. 9, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Paul Brawner and Viola Anderson Brawner. She worked at Amana Refrigeration, Norwood Pen and Pencil, Frontier and Northbrook Care Center. Teresa loved going fishing, trips to Branson, watching soaps operas, cooking shows and game shows along with gardening and was very involved in Camp Fire. Her family was most important to her She will be missed by those who loved her. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019