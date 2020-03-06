|
TERESA "TERRY" TOLLEFSON VERMEER Marion Teresa "Terry" Tollefson Vermeer, 82, of Marion, Iowa, died March 3, 2020, following a battle with lung cancer. To honor Terry's wishes, we will celebrate Terry's life with a private memorial service for close family and friends at a later date. The family requests that instead of sending flowers, give flowers to a person in your life who needs to be reminded how much they mean to you. Terry was born in Des Moines, on Oct. 19, 1937, and adopted by Martin and Helen Tollefson. She attended Roosevelt High School and later spent time at Kansas University and Drake University. On Nov. 4, 1967, Terry married Vernon "Mike" Vermeer of Sioux Center, Iowa. The two settled in Ames and adopted and raised two spirited girls. Terry worked as a receptionist for Holder and Associates for more than 20 years, then finished her career with Consumer Credit Counseling Service, retiring in 2011. In her spare time, Terry ran a fabric store out of the family's basement for many years, looked forward to hosting bi-annual garage sales and always could be found crafting, painting ceramics or sewing. Before Vern passed away in 2012, Terry also was his primary caregiver. Terry moved to West Des Moines in 2014 to be closer to her daughter Jenny. Then, in 2019, she decided to check out Laura's views in Eastern Iowa and moved to Marion. Terry is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Millard (Terry) of Norwalk, Iowa, and Laura Barr of Marion, Iowa; a son-in-law, Michael Barr of Marion; five grandchildren, Kevin (Kylea) Millard, Brian Millard, Noah Millard, Hailee Barr and Kelsey Barr; one great-grandson, Kanon Millard; her sister, Toni Sutton of Nashville, Tenn.; sisters- and brother-in-law, Carolyn Rohlf of Rosemount, Minn., Ethan Vermeer (Annabeth) of Orange City, Iowa, and Glenda Seely of Loveland, Colo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Vermeer; parents, Martin and Helen Tollefson; brother-in-law, Dick Vermeer; sister-in-law, Lois Vermeer; and a nephew, Martin Sutton. Please share a memory of Terry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020