TERRAL "TERRY" ROBERT FORD Cedar Rapids Terral "Terry" Robert Ford of Cedar Rapids passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, following a short illness while in therapy and recovery from hip surgery. Memorial services will be announced at a later date with final arrangements at Cedar Memorial. Terry was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Anita Stewart Ford (Freeman) and Robert Thornton Ford. He was raised with the loving influence of his stepfather, Donald Freeman, and maternal grandparents, Ada and Edgar Stewart, who all preceded him in death. Terry is survived by his sister, Nancy Ford Lain; brother, Jerry (Betty) Ford; nieces and nephews, Nicholas (Karin) Ford, Jennifer (Tom) Ford-Chatfield, Andrew (Shannon) Ford, Rebecca Lain and Benjamin (Kasi) Ford; 10 great-nephews; seven great-nieces; one great-great-niece; and his special friend and brother-in-law, Loran Lain. Terry graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids and served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967. He was a proud Vietnam veteran. He worked at Langer Manufacturing, the Cedar Rapids YMCA and retired as a CNA from Heritage Care Center at the age of 62. He was an avid runner and cyclist before severely breaking his leg in 2014. He loved sports, especially baseball as a lifelong New York Yankees fan, and was a great music lover with a huge Elvis Presley record and Billboard magazine collection. Terry never missed "Jeopardy" on TV and became a real expert on trivia. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Special thanks to all his friends at Linwood Place for their many kindnesses to him during his last six years. It is heartbreaking that we were unable to be with Terry in his last weeks due to the current public health emergency in our country and the necessary restrictions in medical facilities for the safety of all patients and staff. Please continue to do all that you can to stay safe, protect and take care of each other. Contributions in Terry's memory would be most appreciated for the charity of your choice or to assist families in crisis due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 2, 2020.