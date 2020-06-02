Terral "Terry" Ford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terral's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TERRAL "TERRY" ROBERT FORD Cedar Rapids Terral "Terry" Robert Ford of Cedar Rapids passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, following a short illness while in therapy and recovery from hip surgery. Memorial services will be announced at a later date with final arrangements at Cedar Memorial. Terry was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Anita Stewart Ford (Freeman) and Robert Thornton Ford. He was raised with the loving influence of his stepfather, Donald Freeman, and maternal grandparents, Ada and Edgar Stewart, who all preceded him in death. Terry is survived by his sister, Nancy Ford Lain; brother, Jerry (Betty) Ford; nieces and nephews, Nicholas (Karin) Ford, Jennifer (Tom) Ford-Chatfield, Andrew (Shannon) Ford, Rebecca Lain and Benjamin (Kasi) Ford; 10 great-nephews; seven great-nieces; one great-great-niece; and his special friend and brother-in-law, Loran Lain. Terry graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids and served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967. He was a proud Vietnam veteran. He worked at Langer Manufacturing, the Cedar Rapids YMCA and retired as a CNA from Heritage Care Center at the age of 62. He was an avid runner and cyclist before severely breaking his leg in 2014. He loved sports, especially baseball as a lifelong New York Yankees fan, and was a great music lover with a huge Elvis Presley record and Billboard magazine collection. Terry never missed "Jeopardy" on TV and became a real expert on trivia. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Special thanks to all his friends at Linwood Place for their many kindnesses to him during his last six years. It is heartbreaking that we were unable to be with Terry in his last weeks due to the current public health emergency in our country and the necessary restrictions in medical facilities for the safety of all patients and staff. Please continue to do all that you can to stay safe, protect and take care of each other. Contributions in Terry's memory would be most appreciated for the charity of your choice or to assist families in crisis due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved