TERRANCE J. "TERRY" HOULIHAN Manchester Terrance J. "Terry" Houlihan, 79, of Manchester, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, and one hour before Mass on Saturday at the church. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Immaculate Conception Church, Masonville, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Burial with military honors: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester. Terry was born Dec. 22, 1939, to Gerald "Hap" and Imogene (Diggins) Houlihan, in Delaware County, Iowa. He was a 1958 graduate of Manchester High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. Terry was hard-working from youth. He was employed with Wilson Foods and FMC, before becoming the owner and operator of Houlihan Sanitation from 1974 to 2015. Terry dated Mary Gentz for 44 years. They married June 23, 2019. Terry enjoyed driving his Harley Davidson trike, 1960 Pontiac and antique tractors in parades. Terry loved visiting on the porch with family and friends. Terry is survived by his wife, Mary Houlihan of Manchester; daughters, Colleen (Dan) Hammes of Newhall and Cindy (Mike) Mudd of Ely; six grandchildren, Teryn (Daniel) Anderson, Miranda Hammes, Mataya (Garrett) Betenbender, Derek Hammes, Taylor Soeken (Nate Meyer) and Makenzie Soeken (Michael Sparkman); siblings, Jerry (Theresa) Houlihan of Cedar Rapids, Tim Houlihan of Cedar Falls, Jackie Houlihan of Cedar Rapids and Loretta Welcher of Manchester; one great-granddaughter, Haevyn Betenbender, born on the day of his passing; and many nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Imogene Houlihan. Please share a memory of Terry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019