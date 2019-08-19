|
TERRANCE "TERRY" MILES NEFF Cedar Rapids Terrance "Terry" Miles Neff, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy from an illness with COPD. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Ressler. Burial: Memory Gardens in Iowa City. A vigil service and rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home and on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the church. Terry is survived by his wife, Rose; two daughters, Kristina (Kevin) Hurych of Cedar Rapids and Jennifer (Jason) Strand of Urbana; son, Michael of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Ashley Hurych, Savannah, Cheyenne and Dalton Strand; two brothers, Ed and Allen Neff, both of Cedar Rapids; sister, Bobbi (Dave) Hajek of Hiawatha; brother-in-law, Pete Christiansen of Marion; sister-in-law, Stella Neff of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his sister, Delores Christiansen. Terrance was born May 18, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Miles and Ann Phillipps Neff. He graduated from Regis High School in 1961. Terry served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1969. He was the owner and operator of Neff Metal Products, retiring in 2001. Terry was a kid at heart who never took life too seriously. He was a very caring and giving man who would do anything for anyone. He always said "yes" to everything and loved to use the phrase "good enough." Terry also enjoyed trips to the casino and playing cards. Please join the family for a luncheon following the burial at 1:30 p.m. at the IBEW 405 Hall, 1211 Wiley Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019