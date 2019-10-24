Home

Terrence "Terry" Harms


1948 - 2019
Terrence "Terry" Harms Obituary
TERRENCE "TERRY" HARMS Cedar Rapids Terrence "Terry" Harms, 70, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home in Cedar Rapids. Terry was born Dec. 3, 1948, to Harold and Angalyn Harms of Wellsburg, Iowa. He was a 1967 graduate of Wellsburg High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. Terry is survived by his sons, Eric (Kristina) Harms of Iowa Falls and Brian Harms of Cedar Rapids; his grandchildren, Katelyn, Isabel, Nathan, Angelyn and Ashlee Harms; and his brother, Robert (Maria) Harms of Marietta, Ga. As per his request, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
