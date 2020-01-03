Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central Assembly of God
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Assembly of God
3030 F Ave. NW
View Map
Terri Lynne Pilcher


1959 - 2020
Terri Lynne Pilcher Obituary
TERRI LYNNE PILCHER Cedar Rapids Terri Lynne Pilcher, 60, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Assembly of God, 3030 F Ave. NW. Friends may visit with the family after 10 a.m. at the church. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family Terri is survived by her children, Marjorie (Tom) Heckler and Joe (Adria) Pilcher; siblings, Gary (Carol) Pilcher, Brenda Pilcher, Diane (Noli) Santos and Cindy (Jeff) Hicks; grandchildren, Gavin, Oliver, Levi, Wyatt and Natalie; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her amazing church family. Terri was born Dec. 12, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Ivan Pilcher and Janice Lenzen. Terri had a love for the Lord and for her family. She shared a special bond with her sisters and cherished their lunch outings, shopping trips, or simply playing cards together. She wrote amazing poetry. She had a passion for her hats, fishing, crafts and the Minnesota Vikings. When able, she would take trips to see her sister in Maine, her favorite and happiest place on Earth. If she knew you, she would greet you with a smile, a warm conversation, and a surprisingly strong hug. Terri will continue to live in the memory of all who cared for her. Terri's family would also like to extend a very special thank-you to her nurses, Melissa, Deb and Amanda; her physical therapist, Matt; and the whole staff at Heritage Specialty Care. You gave her more time with us and she loved you all. Terri requested that everyone wear their favorite hat! Instead of flowers donations can be made to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
