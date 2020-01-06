|
TERRY ALAN RIHA Portland, Ore. Terry Alan Riha was born the third son of Jack and Lorraine Riha on Nov. 22, 1965, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Terry's life was cut short after he was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours on Dec. 27, 2019. He is survived by his oldest brother, Randy Riha. Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lorraine Riha; and his oldest brother, Jack Riha Jr. There will be a graveside memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Following the service, there will be a family-hosted reception, location to be announced.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020