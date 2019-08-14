Home

Terry Baty Obituary
TERRY J. BATY Coggon Terry J. Baty, 71, of Coggon, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home following a fall. Per Terry's wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will have a private burial at Troy Mills Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Terry was born Nov. 24, 1947, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Paul and Darleen (Price) Baty. He graduated from Troy Mills High School in 1966. Terry then went to the University of Iowa, where he received several degrees. He married Ruth Halterman. They later divorced. Terry then married Fran Brogotti. She passed away March 16, 2010. He was a school counselor at several schools, retiring from College Community School District. Terry was a member of the Troy Mills Christian Church, Cedar Valley Rock and Mineral Society, Troy Mills Historical Society and volunteered at the Coggon Mission Store. He was interested in geology, collecting, cars and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Terry loved time spent with Remi, his faithful companion. He is survived by his mother, Darleen Brokens of Coggon; two brothers, Lon (Kathy) Baty of Troy Mills and Steve (Bobbi) Baty of Cedar Rapids; two stepchildren, Vanessa (Michael) Pawlovich of Iowa and Shawn (Allie) Thompson; one stepsister, Barbara (Robert) McCright of Rowley; several nieces and nephews; and his dog and best buddy, Remi. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Paul; wife, Fran; stepfather, Robert Brokens; and stepsister, Beverly Saathoff. Memorials in Terry's memory may be directed to Troy Mills Christian Church or Troy Mills Historical Society. Please share a memory of Terry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
