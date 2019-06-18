TERRY BEHNKE Anamosa Terry Behnke, 70, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at University Hospitals, Iowa City, following a sudden illness. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Surviving are his wife, Linda; two children, Russell (Debby) Behnke, Marion, and Melissa Ellison, Anamosa; four grandchildren, Ryan, Matt, Dylan and Lexie; and two siblings, Sheri (Ted) Hess, Cedar Rapids, and Mike Behnke, Marion. He was preceded in death by his parents. Terry Atwood Behnke was born Feb. 12, 1949, at Mercy Hospital, Anamosa, Iowa. He was the son of Wilbur and Jeanne Evans Behnke. Terry graduated from the Anamosa Community Schools in 1967. He worked at Collins Radio and later at Polo Plastics in Monticello. He was employed at Walmart in Anamosa for 27 years, retiring in 2011. Terry married Linda Streeper on April 22, 1978, at the First Baptist Church, Anamosa. Terry enjoyed camping in the summer, especially at Sleepy Hollow in Oxford. He loved to go fishing and to talk to anyone and everyone. Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary