TERRY MARTIN BOUSKA Hawkeye Terry Martin Bouska, 56, of Hawkeye, died March 3, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. Friends may greet the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednes-day, March 6, at the Waucoma Event Center, 308 Riverview Dr. West, Waucoma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Holy Name Catholic Church in West Union with burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery, West Union. You may read the full obituary at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
