Terry Bowton
TERRY L. BOWTON Iowa City Terry L. Bowton, 79, of Iowa City, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Iowa City, (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for parking around the church), with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
