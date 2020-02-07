Home

TERRY CRAIG FRANC Cedar Rapids Terry Craig Franc, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Terry's wishes were to be cremated. Private inurnment was held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Terry was born Jan. 6, 1941, the son of Ernest and Violet (McDowell) Franc in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He honorably served in the U.S Navy during the Vietnam conflict. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for Quaker Oats and proudly retired after 40 years of service. He married Nancy Boxwell on Feb. 14, 1963, in Cedar Rapids. He was a member of the Ellis Boat Harbor Club. Terry enjoyed boating, biking, snowmobiling, motorcycle rides, his pets and, most of all, spending time with his beloved wife. A bright loving angel has gone home and he will be missed dearly! Terry is survived by his wife, Nancy Franc of Cedar Rapids; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Douglas; and sister, Nancy Lee. The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses and doctors with Hospice of Mercy for all their tender care given to Terry. Also the wonderful friends and neighbors that supported Terry through his illness. Heaven is now a little bit more fun! Memorial contributions will be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
