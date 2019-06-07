Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Ridley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry D. Ridley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry D. Ridley Obituary
TERRY D. RIDLEY Houston, Ark. Terry D. Ridley, 65, of Houston, Ark., departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born Nov. 3, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Ted and Odessa Davis. Survivors are daughters Shannon (Mike Kitchell) Blair of Jacksonville, Ark., and Gina (Mark) Maxwell of Conway, Ark.; son, Scott (Melissa) Aggson of Perryville, Ark.; three sisters, Peggy Davis, Sheral Irons and Doreen Evans, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one brother, Ralph Davis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services are 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the funeral home. Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut St., Conway, AR 72032, (501) 327-1124. www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.