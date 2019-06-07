|
TERRY D. RIDLEY Houston, Ark. Terry D. Ridley, 65, of Houston, Ark., departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born Nov. 3, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Ted and Odessa Davis. Survivors are daughters Shannon (Mike Kitchell) Blair of Jacksonville, Ark., and Gina (Mark) Maxwell of Conway, Ark.; son, Scott (Melissa) Aggson of Perryville, Ark.; three sisters, Peggy Davis, Sheral Irons and Doreen Evans, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one brother, Ralph Davis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services are 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the funeral home. Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut St., Conway, AR 72032, (501) 327-1124. www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019