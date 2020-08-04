TERRY LYNN JEFFRIES Newhall Terry Lynn Jeffries, 64, of Newhall, passed away July 31, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Orange Township Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa, with Chaplain Dwayne Potter officiating. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, is assisting the family. Terry was born May 1, 1956, in Waterloo, the son of James and Peggy (Lichty) Jeffries. He loved bass fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Solomon Hinz of La Porte City, James Jeffries of Ames, Keith Jeffries of Waterloo and Emily Stuefen of Newhall; parents, James and Peggy Jeffries; siblings, Pat (Nancy) Jeffries, Diane (Duane) Potter and Debbie (Jeff) Bane; and grandchildren, Carver, Cooper, Sully and Houston Hinz, and Christina and Lenora Stuefen. Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Jeffries. Please share a memory of Terry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.