TERRY "T.J." KORF Cedar Rapids Terry "T.J." Korf, 69, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, following a courageous battle with ALS. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. T.J. was born March 21, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Gertrude (Dumont) Korf. He was a graduate of Marion High School in 1967 and served in the United States Navy. T.J. was employed at ESCO Electric for 33 years, retiring in 2013. He was a member of the IBEW Local 405 since 1975. T.J. was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed golfing and fishing. However, his greatest love of all was spending time with his grandchildren and family. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Korf of Cedar Rapids; his children, Jared (Amber) Korf of Olathe, Kan., and Briana Gersdorf of Marion; five grandchildren, Keaton, Lauren and Lincoln Korf and Mason and Jayce Gersdorf; and his sisters, Diane (Mark) Stephenson and Linda (Bill) Spence, all of Cedar Rapids. Also surviving are many loving family members and friends. T.J. was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial fund has been established in T.J.'s memory.