TERRY L. AHRENS Cedar Rapids Terry L. Ahrens, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, of heart disease. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Terry was born Nov. 2, 1944; the son of Walter H. and Elsie M. (Garrett) Ahrens. He was raised in Tipton, Iowa, and was a member of the Class of '63. He worked as a painter at Link-Belt Speeder for 21 years prior to their closing, and Goss Printing for 14 years prior to their closing. He then worked for L&P painting until his retirement in 2007. He loved seeing his grandchildren and adored his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed meeting "the guys" for breakfast, golfing, riding his Harley and, most of all, playing the bass. He made so many lasting friendships as a result of 17 years playing with the Hardtimes band, He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Donald Bendixsen; sister-in-law, Sandra Jackson; and a nephew, Don Long. Left to cherish Terry's memories are his wife of 55 years, Bonnie (Long) Ahrens; daughters, Angela (Rick) Melton. Tina Ahrens and Jodi (Troy) Booth; grandchildren, Nathan (Kaylee) Melton, Brianna Melton, Jacob Blauer, Allie (Jacob) Willenborg and Nick Booth; six great-grandchildren, Justice, Liberty, Moxie and Renegade Melton and Charles and Caesar Conrad; sister, Beverly Bendixsen; sisters-in-law, Sherry Jenkins and Becky Long; brother-in-law, Curtis Long; special nephews, David (Wanda) Long, Darrell (Carla) Long, Kirk and Craig Bendixsen; neices, Debbie Long, Kim Cushing and Amy Jenkins; and special friends of more than 55 years, Dean and Leslie Keller. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to The Moose Lodge No. 304/515, 1820 West Post Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids IA 52404, of which he was a proud member. The family would like to express huge thanks to all the nurses, doctors and staff at St. Luke's Hospital, along with the home care nurses, and therapists that took care of Terry during his illness. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2020