TERRY L. BOWTON Iowa City Terry L. Bowton passed away Sept. 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with his family by his side. Terry Lee Bowton was born to James and Annetta (Barton) Bowton on Sept. 1, 1941, in Galesburg, Ill. He was raised and attended public school in Abingdon, Ill., where he graduated from high school in 1959. He went on to graduate with a B.S. in education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, now known as Truman State. He began his teaching career at Fox Valley in Milton, Iowa, as a social studies teacher and coach. After one year he accepted a teaching/coaching position at Iowa Valley in Marengo, Iowa. In 1968 he accepted a teacher/coaching position at Highland School of Riverside and Ainsworth. During his tenure at Highland he served many roles. In addition to his teaching assignment, he was head coach for football, girls' basketball and softball. He also would serve as an assistant coach for various sports when the need arose. During the 1970s he became an advocate for teachers' rights and collective bargaining. It was also during this time he furthered his education by earning master's degrees in both elementary education and educational administration at Western State College in Gunnison, Colo. During his long tenure in education he belonged to many professional organizations. Terry was an officer board member of the East Central Uniserv Unit. He was a charter member of School Administrators of Iowa, member of Iowa Council for Administrators of Special Education, state and national secondary principal associations and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was a rights and bargaining trainer for NEA and ISEA. He helped many teachers navigate and negotiate their contracts for themselves and their districts. It was in this role where he met his future wife, Linda Shultz, who was membership chairwoman at ECUU. In 1997, Terry once again was back in school, this time at the request of his employer to receive his administration certificate so he could serve as both principal, and, for a time, superintendent of schools. Terry and Linda enjoyed traveling, taking trips to all parts of the United States as well as several trips to Europe. Terry's favorite trip was to the Vatican and St. Peter's Basilica, where he was able to attend a Mass. They spent many vacations in the Colorado Rocky Mountains and he attended the Chicago Cubs' annual spring training in Mesa, Ariz., for many years. Terry called himself blessed to have been a teacher and coach for 42 years. He taught and coached hundreds of student-athletes. It was truly his life's mission. Terry was a Hawkeyes fan, a Cubs fan and a member of the Democratic Party. He belonged to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City, where he attended daily Mass as long as he was able. Terry is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Susan Bowton Young and Teresa (Christopher) Suchomel; six crandchildren, Henry, Samuel, Charlotte and Greta Young and Ethan and Evan Suchomel; his mother, Annetta Arlene (Barton) Bowton; brother, Dan (Jan) Bowton; nieces, Kelly (Michael) Goldberg and their son Michell, and Melinda (Todd) Hull and their sons Brenton and Brogan; Terry's sister, Marjorie Ann Bowton; niece, Debra Ann Refferty; and nephew; Michael James Rafferty. Terry was preceded in death by his son, James Daniel Bowton; father, James Ralph Bowton; niece, Wendi Bowton; cousin, Richy Barton; grandparents, Glenn and Mable Bowton and Lee and Vada Barton; and aunts and uncles, Ken and Martha Barton, Dolly Barton, Eileen Barton, Ione Bowton, Loise Bowton, and Harold and Marjorie Lomax. Linda will miss her partner of 36 years. Susan and Teresa will feel the absence of his hugs, always ready to envelope them in a warm embrace. His grandkids will miss the twinkle in his eye, always obvious in their presence. Until we meet again … Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for parking around the church) with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com
. Terry's family would like to add a special thank-you to Dr. Craig Champion for the many years of professional compassionate care of our Terry, he thought of you more than just his doctor. We also would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and other health care professionals at both the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Mercy Hospital for their care of Terry, we truly are blessed with our health care providers in this area! Social distancing standards will be in place, along with the expectation of all in attendance to be wearing a mask. If you arrive without one, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Terry's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.