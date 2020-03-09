|
|
TERRY L. DUNHAM Urbana Terry L. Dunham, 76, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home in Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton with the Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, near Masonville. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Terry was born April 21, 1943, in Des Moines, the son of Loren and Ila (Stover) Dunham. He graduated from Manchester High School, where he participated in many sports and was the quarterback of the football team. On May 15, 1976, he was united in marriage to Linda Schmitz in Urbana. Terry worked at AT&T as a project manager from 1963, until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the CWA Local 7101 union, and the Telephone Pioneers of America. Terry enjoyed sports and participated in slow pitch softball, bowling, and at one time he was a professional bass fisherman. He was an avid golfer and loved to play at Rolling Acres in Center Point. He also followed NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon. He was a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan as well. He loved to sing karaoke and was known as 'Bing' Dunham. Terry is survived by his wife, Linda; four children, David Dunham of Manchester, Steve Dunham of Cedar Rapids, Wayne (May) Dunham of Vinton and Nicole Litterer of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Jacob Dunham of Kansas City, Mo., Theodore Dunham of Vinton, Nathaniel VanPelt-Dunham of Iowa City, Darick Dunham of Iowa City, Sydney Litterer of Arlington, Va., Benjamin Litterer of Ames and Faith Litterer of Manchester; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Michael Dunham. This Bud's for you! Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020