TERRY LEE LEVELLE Cedar Rapids Terry Lee LeVelle, 61, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday March 9, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids. Burial will take place at a later date. Terry was born Oct. 8, 1958, the son of Marvin Donald and Shirley Jean (Benson) LeVelle. He graduated from Center Point Consolidated High School in 1977. Terry went on to attend Mount Mercy College, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in accounting. He was united in marriage to Teri Jo Mahnke on Oct. 19, 1996, at Morgan Creek Park. Terry was last employed at the University of Iowa Hospitals business office. He enjoyed listening to music, collecting sports cards and watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. Survivors include his wife, Teri Jo LeVelle; siblings, Kevin (Kim) LeVelle, Kelvin LeVelle, Cathy LeVelle and special friend Joyce Coleman, Karen LeVelle and Kelly (Sharon) LeVelle; sister-in-law, Judy (Ray) Pisarik; good friend, Jerry Hunt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Shirley LeVelle; grandparents, Frank and Mary LeVelle, and Leland and Frances Benson; and brother, Larry LeVelle. Memorials may be directed to the Last Hope Animal Rescue. The family would like to thank the staff at Cottage Grove Place for the care shown to Terry. Please share a memory of Terry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020