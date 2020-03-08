Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry LeVelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lee LeVelle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Lee LeVelle Obituary
TERRY LEE LEVELLE Cedar Rapids Terry Lee LeVelle, 61, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday March 9, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids. Burial will take place at a later date. Terry was born Oct. 8, 1958, the son of Marvin Donald and Shirley Jean (Benson) LeVelle. He graduated from Center Point Consolidated High School in 1977. Terry went on to attend Mount Mercy College, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in accounting. He was united in marriage to Teri Jo Mahnke on Oct. 19, 1996, at Morgan Creek Park. Terry was last employed at the University of Iowa Hospitals business office. He enjoyed listening to music, collecting sports cards and watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. Survivors include his wife, Teri Jo LeVelle; siblings, Kevin (Kim) LeVelle, Kelvin LeVelle, Cathy LeVelle and special friend Joyce Coleman, Karen LeVelle and Kelly (Sharon) LeVelle; sister-in-law, Judy (Ray) Pisarik; good friend, Jerry Hunt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Shirley LeVelle; grandparents, Frank and Mary LeVelle, and Leland and Frances Benson; and brother, Larry LeVelle. Memorials may be directed to the Last Hope Animal Rescue. The family would like to thank the staff at Cottage Grove Place for the care shown to Terry. Please share a memory of Terry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -