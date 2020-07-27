TERRY LEE LINT Garrison Terry Lee Lint, 66, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home in Garrison with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, July 29, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family and mailed to 406 W. Maple St., Garrison, IA 52229. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks should be worn at the visitation and funeral service. Terry was born July 10, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Melvin Keith and Marian Louise (Bremer) Lint. Terry worked for many years as a truck driver and mechanic, most recently for Schminke Equipment. He was an avid dirt track racer and raced for many years with the number 6G. He enjoyed playing the bass guitar in many family bands over the years. Terry enjoyed sitting at the courthouse people watching, as he called it. He enjoyed riding his Harley and attending car shows with his Hotrod. His most favorite pastime was playing fetch and enjoying snuggles with his puppy Leela. Terry enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, and along with his actual children he had many others that he called his own. No one ever went by their actual name around Terry, he had a special nickname for everyone. He is survived by his children, Terry (Tara) Lint, Vallarie (Jim) Anderson, Tonya (David) Alexander, Hydie (Jason) Chesmore, Ida Belle (Sam Carrillo) Lint and Dale (Zack) Knight; one sister, Deb (Don) Heipler; one brother, Kevin (Judy) Lint; 13 grandkids; and six great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kaye Dennison. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
