1/1
Terry Lee Lint
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TERRY LEE LINT Garrison Terry Lee Lint, 66, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home in Garrison with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, July 29, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family and mailed to 406 W. Maple St., Garrison, IA 52229. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks should be worn at the visitation and funeral service. Terry was born July 10, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Melvin Keith and Marian Louise (Bremer) Lint. Terry worked for many years as a truck driver and mechanic, most recently for Schminke Equipment. He was an avid dirt track racer and raced for many years with the number 6G. He enjoyed playing the bass guitar in many family bands over the years. Terry enjoyed sitting at the courthouse people watching, as he called it. He enjoyed riding his Harley and attending car shows with his Hotrod. His most favorite pastime was playing fetch and enjoying snuggles with his puppy Leela. Terry enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, and along with his actual children he had many others that he called his own. No one ever went by their actual name around Terry, he had a special nickname for everyone. He is survived by his children, Terry (Tara) Lint, Vallarie (Jim) Anderson, Tonya (David) Alexander, Hydie (Jason) Chesmore, Ida Belle (Sam Carrillo) Lint and Dale (Zack) Knight; one sister, Deb (Don) Heipler; one brother, Kevin (Judy) Lint; 13 grandkids; and six great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kaye Dennison. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Phillips Funeral Home - 6th St.
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home - 6th St.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home - 6th St.
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Funeral Home - 6th St.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved