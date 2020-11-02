1/1
TERRY LEE PECK Cedar Rapids Terry Lee Peck, 55, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in his home. Private Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date in Hopkinton Cemetery, Hopkinton. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Terry was born Aug. 4, 1965, in Davenport, the son of Wilbur and Margaret (Canida) Peck. He worked for many years at Aegon. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, collecting model trains, woodworking and spending time with his dog, Pocket. Terry is survived by his siblings, Robin (Stephen) Davis of Davenport, Christina (Don) Taylor of Winthrop and John (Abby) Peck of Cedar Rapids; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Jim Ingles; and his brother, Jim Peck. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020.
