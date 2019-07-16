Home

TERRY LEE MERTA Cedar Rapids Terry Lee Merta, 64, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in his home. As per Terry's wishes, private family services will be held at a later date. Terry was born March 8, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Marvin and Betty (Zach) Merta. He attended Mount Vernon High School. Terry was a welder at B&H Tank in Marion as well as transport driver for Plaza Auctions in Mount Vernon. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting, especially with his nephew, Josh. Terry is survived by his significant other, Debra Trenkamp of Cedar Rapids; his mother, Betty Merta of Lisbon; three siblings, Darrell (Norma) Merta of Mount Vernon, Cindy (Jeff) Helmick of Stone City and Mary Jo (Noel) Washburn of Cedar Rapids; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 16, 2019
