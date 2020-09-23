Terry Myers

TERRY LYNN MYERS Cedar Rapids Terry Lynn Myers, 62, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the home of her son, Steve. Graveside services will start at 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Survivors include a son, Steven (Kandice) of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Kathy Myers of Hiawatha and Stacey Myers of Cedar Rapids; her mother, Verna Atkins of Hiawatha; two sisters, Chris (Rich) Hutchins of Cedar Rapids and Linda (Tom) Koch of Ryan; a brother, Sam (Carisa) of Sturgeon, Mo.; and her partner, David Myers of Cedar Rapids. She also is survived by nine grandchildren, Karlie, Jayden, Kinnick, Angel, Brenden, Tristan, Elijah, Treyton and Taylor; and a special friend, James Barnes. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond; and three sisters, Kathy, Patti and Debbie. Terry was born Nov. 17, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Raymond and Verna (Swain) Atkins. She married David Myers on Nov. 17, 1984, in Cedar Rapids. They later divorced. Terry worked at Quaker Oats and retired from there after more than 21 years of service. She was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping, fishing, baking and the time spent with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Terry will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund has been established in Terry's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Myers family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com
