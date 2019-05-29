TERRY SPERAL Marion Terry Speral, 74, of Marion, Iowa, left the bounds of earth with the angels on Monday evening, May, 27, 2019, with his wife, Julie, by his side. He passed after a six-year battle with a rare form of renal cancer. There will be a public visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Terry was born in Wahpeton, North Dakota on October 1, 1944, the third son of V. Harold and Margaret Speral. He married Julie (Warner) Speral on July 3, 1965. While a man of small stature, he was mighty. Terry could fix anything and accomplish everything he set out to do, even designing and building their home. He worked for Collins Radio for 48 years and 10 months, retiring in 2013. Terry's joys were keeping his cars spotless, his lawn beautiful, and playing baseball and softball, but his family always came first. He was a wonderful, loving, fun and kind husband, father and grandfather. Terry is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Julie Speral; son, Paul (Sheila) Speral, and their sons, Preston and Spencer Speral; daughter, Shauna (W.L.) Chevalier, and their children, Zach and Sarah Chevalier; brother, Ron (Marge) Speral of Colorado; and several nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bob Speral; and in-laws, Stan and Ruth Warner. The family would sincerely like to thank both Dr. Ghosh and his staff and all the staff at Mercy Hospice for their kindness. A memorial fund has been established by the family with the recipients yet to be decided. Please share a memory of Terry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Terry left his mark in this world and the world is better for it, through his kindness, generosity, and his great and quick-witted sense of humor. He will be dearly missed. Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019