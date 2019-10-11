Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:45 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Elma, IA
Terry Wubbens


1954 - 2019
Terry Wubbens Obituary
TERRY WUBBENS Charles City Terry Wubbens, 64, of Charles City, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. in Elma on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Family and friends may gather at the Columbus Club (Knights of Columbus Hall) in Charles City for lunch and sharing at 1 p.m. Terry was born Nov. 8, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Edward Charles and Rose Marie (Sullivan) Wubbens. Terry was a 1973 graduate of Regis High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On Sept. 10, 1983, he was united in marriage to Jane (Whitechurch) Lange; they were blessed with three children. They later divorced. Terry attained his electrical license and was employed by Wubbens Electric in Charles City for 28 years until retirement. Through the years, Terry enjoyed cooking (especially barbecueing), friends, golf, his dog Cain and volunteering at Charles City community schools, and was on the Charles City men's softball league for many years. He also was a diehard Hawkeyes, L.A. Lakers and Dallas Cowboys fan! He is survived by his children, Kara Whitechurch of Laguna Niguel, Calif., and Austin Wubbens of Winter Park, Colo.; stepdaughter, Lyz (Lange) Barr of Brandon, S.D.; brother, Jim Wubbens (Sheila) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sister, Susan Morris (Bob) of Manchester, Iowa; two grandchildren, Parker and Nolen Whitechurch of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; and three stepgrandchildren, Ben, Amelia, and Cameron Barr. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
