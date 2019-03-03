THAD M. MCDOWELL Cedar Rapids Thad M. McDowell, 45, of Broomfield, Colo., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2019, at his home. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. There will be a visitation from 1 p.m. until service time on Friday. Survivors include his parents, Layne and Dianne; his brother, Zach (Dena); nephew, Jack McDowell; and nieces, Josie and Charlie. He also is survived by many aunts and uncles to include, Larry McDowell and Kris Volz, Linda McDowell, Hamode and Judy Hasson, Karma Ginalski, Dave and Judy Deaver and Doug and Jackie Deaver. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kate; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Bernadine McDowell; and maternal grandparents, David and Scina Deaver. Thad was born on Jan. 18, 1972, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1992. Thad was a varsity football letterman in 1990 and 1991. His football credits include being named first team All-Metro, first team All-MVC and second-team All-State as a defensive end. He also was awarded the Iowa Football Coaches Association "Excellence in Academic Achievements and Football Award" in 1992. Thad was a member of the Jefferson National Honor Society and during his senior year earned the Presidential Academic Award, the U.S. Army Reserve Scholar Athlete Award and the prestigious Iowa Bar Association American Citizenship Award. A three-sport athlete, Thad also lettered in basketball and tennis. Thad and his father, Layne represent the first father–son combo to be inducted into the Jefferson Football Hall of Fame. After graduating from high school, Thad attended Iowa State University and found a fourth sport to excel in as a member of the Cyclone men's volleyball team. Continuing his intense academic focus, he directed his love of detail and logic into computers while going on to earn his Bachelor of Science in management information systems. Thad married Kate M. Brokaw on April 2, 2016, in Colorado and enjoyed their life in the Rocky Mountains. At the time of Thad's death, he owned and operated Roaming Logic, a software development company. He delighted in snowboarding, mountain biking, concerts, beer festivals and poker tournaments. Thad will forever be remembered as a wonderful son, husband, brother and friend, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the McDowell family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary